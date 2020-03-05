And the winner is...
After thousands of votes were cast at emporiyumks.com throughout the month of February, EmporiYUM Restaurant Month voting closed at midnight Saturday.
Your voices were heard loud and clear, as El Lorito Mexican Restaurant beat out Rolling Hills Bar & Grill by just fewer than 40 votes to claim the top prize and distinction as the inaugural EmporiYUM winner.
“I just want to say, ‘Thank you’ to everybody that voted for us and to all my workers,” El Lorito Manager Jesus Santana said.
Also announced Thursday was the lucky winner of the EmporiYUM passport contest: Sunnin Keosybounheuang. Keosybounheuang will receive a $25 gift certificate to every participating EmporiYUM restaurant — 1801 Emporia Country Club, Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Bobby D’s BBQ, Bruff’s Bar & Grill, Chi em EATs, Coach’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Commercial St. Diner, Do-B’s Burgers, Phillys and Poboys, El Lorito, Harry & Lloyd’s, Ichiban, Pho’ BannLoa, Radius Brewing Co., Rolling Hills Bar & Grill, Salsa Mexican Grill and Taco Express — good for dining out for an entire year.
“This has been so much fun, and we just keep hearing so many great things from everybody that participated about trying new restaurants and discovering new places in town to eat,” Gazette Editor Ashley Walker said. “Thank you to everyone who participated, especially all the restaurants and to our sponsors as well: Muckenthaler’s, Flint Hills Beverage and Emporia Main Street. They all helped out to make this a great month.
“Even though Restaurant Month is over; don’t stop eating out. Hopefully you found some new great places to eat that you can start frequenting even after February is over. These local restaurants are really a backbone to Emporia, and make Emporia such a great place to eat and live. We really need to support them, so I hope everyone does their part.”
