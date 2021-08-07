Randy N. Church, formerly of Emporia, died on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Rossville Healthcare and Rehab. He was 65.
Randy was born on June 26, 1956 in Johnson City, Tennessee the son of Dean and Marie Bare Church. He married Donna Troxell on July 3, 1976 in Johnson City, Tennessee. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Donna Church of Lawrence, Kansas; daughters, Becky (Troy) Milner and Dena (Corey) Pacheco both of Eudora, Kansas; grandchildren, Ava Pacheco, Carter Pacheco, Sawyer Pacheco, and Joe Milner; nephew Brandon Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, David Church.
Randy was a Mechanic at Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant for 25 years before retiring 10 years ago. He was a member of Abate of Kansas District 12.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
