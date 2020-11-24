It’s been eight long months since the pandemic pushed its way into Kansas. Back in March, I had been hopeful that, by November, COVID-19 would be a winding down.
No such luck.
We are seeing a surge with numbers worse than anything we saw in the spring. Community spread is out of control.
All students in grades 3 and up are now remote in Emporia Public Schools. But, activities are somehow still going on as planned.
It doesn’t make sense to me that our school board would vote to move our students to remote learning due to the amount of active community spread, and not also make the prudent decision to halt extracurricular activities.
At the time of this writing, KSHSAA had not yet voted on a possible postponement of the winter sports season. If KSHSAA does not vote to postpone the winter sports seasons, the USD 253 Board of Education must do the right thing and cancel the season until students are back in the buildings.
We elected our school board to show good leadership to make the right decisions for the school district — even if the right decisions are unpopular ones.
We need to make these sacrifices now to make sure our kids can get back to a normal school year again in the future. I want that for my kids.
Do you?
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
