Dorene Kay Metzger, 77, of Gridley, Kansas, died from injuries suffered in an automobile accident on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
Dorene was born March 11, 1943, in Sabetha, Kansas, to Loren Marion and Liseten Mayme (Young) Strahm.
Dorene was a member of the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church at Lamont, Kansas. She graduated from Gridley High School in 1961. In the summer of 1962, she gave her life to her first love, the Lord Jesus Christ. On December 2, 1962, she and Eldon Charles Metzger were married at Gridley where she was a loving mother and wife and an active member of the community until her passing. Early in her life, she worked at the Isch Dairy and at Madison Manor as a CNA. Later, she spent 20 years as a bus driver for Gridley Schools and 25 years as the City Clerk in Gridley. Additionally, she was a part of the Gridley First Responders and volunteered for the Gridley Fire Department.
She is remembered fondly for her dedication to sharing the gospel with others through her loving relationships. A fond memory was as a Sunday School teacher handing out smarties to the children. At her passing, she was in active service to others.
Her husband, Eldon preceded her in death on July 29, 2005. She was also preceded by her son, Paige Alan Metzger on March 29, 2018; an infant daughter, Jo Lynn Metzger; her parents; a granddaughter, Addie Grace Metzger; and two sisters, Mary Lynn and Ruth Renee Strahm.
She leaves her children, Shawn Eldon (Sandra) Metzger, East Pearl, PA, Philip Loren (Stephanie) Metzger, Emporia, KS, Wendy Kay Fetter, Lakewood, CO, Barry Robert (Amber) Metzger, Sabetha, and Cory Wayne (Jodi) Metzger, Bel Aire, KS; 15 grandchildren; her siblings, Loren Jacob (June) Strahm, Magnolia, TX, Mara Jean (the late Albert) Edelman, Lebo, KS, Kerry Jo (Steve) Beyer, Olathe, KS, Rose Ann (Terry) Schiesser, York, PA, Julie Marie (Brian) Bahr, Fort Meyer, Florida, Philemon Ray (Gail) Strahm, Rainbow, TX, Scott Alan (Kathy) Strahm, Emporia, KS, and Tina Louise (Jeff) Schumacher, Leo, IN; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Private family funeral services will be held at Lamont Apostolic Christian Church at 10:00 am, Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Lamont Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. A come and go visitation will be held from 4-6 P.M. Sunday, December 27 at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dorene Metzger Memorial Fund which will be designated later by the family. Please send in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
For those wishing to participate in the funeral service virtually, you may do so by joining a Zoom Meeting, use the following link: https://emporiastate.zoom.us/j/233875544. A video will be posted on Facebook later to be viewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.