The Street Cats Club is honored to be an Emporia Area Match Day organization this year. We are excited for the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our organization’s mission of helping stray cats live safer, healthier lives by controlling the population through trap/neuter/return, providing support for colonies and their caregivers, and fostering sick/injured/orphaned cats and kittens.
Street Cats Club was founded three years ago after we saw the need for a dedicated trap-neuter-return program to help control the feral cat population around Emporia. We have grown tremendously, with 30 foster homes currently housing more than 70 cats and kittens in our program, focusing largely on orphaned and injured kittens.
At the same time, we continue to make an impact on the area’s cat populations with our trap-neuter-return program. TNR is the humane and effective approach for stray and feral cats. Studies show that TNR improves feral cats’ lives AND improves their relationships with the people who live near them by decreasing the size of the colonies over time. We are the only local group focused on prevention through our TNR efforts.
Our volunteers humanely trap cats each month and have them spayed or neutered by the Kansas State Mobile Veterinary Unit. Cats are returned to their homes outdoors to live out the remainder of their lives in familiar surroundings, while non-feral cats and kittens enter our foster program.
To date, we’ve celebrated more than 100 adoptions. This year, we’ve sterilized 307 cats since January. We think that’s pretty exciting, but there’s still more work to do.
And that’s why we are humbly asking for your support during Match Day on Monday, Nov. 14. From 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., you can make a donation to the Street Cats Club at the Emporia Community Foundation, located at 527 Commercial St., Suite 501. You can also make a donation online from midnight to 11:59 p.m. by visiting https://www.emporiamatchday.com/streetcatsclub!
Your generous donation will help us continue our mission, provide needed medical care and enrich the lives of our area’s stray cat population.
Thank you for your consideration.
Victoria Partridge, William Boyer, Sarah Peacock, Monika Markus, Ryann Brooks, Melissa Johnson, Bailey Estes, Maire Johnson
Street Cats Club Board of Directors
