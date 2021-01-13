Robert Lee Hawkins, 70, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Burlington Life Center in Burlington, Kansas.
Robert was born May 18, 1950 in Salina, Kansas the son of Dwayne and Dorothy (Clark) Hawkins. He was retired from Tyson Fresh Meats after working for I.B.P and Tyson for 38 years. Robert was a member of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Emporia and volunteered at the church as a Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Jail Ministry, Nursing Home Ministry, and served as a District Layman for the church.
On October 12, 1972 Robert married Kathy Chambers at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Emporia. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: sons, Robert Allen Chambers of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Darrell Moore of Emporia; daughters, Lezah Hawkins, and Calizta Hawkins both of Emporia; brothers, Larenza Hawkins, and Bruce Hawkins both of Wichita, Kansas; sisters, Elaine Guillory, and Barbara Moore both of Wichita; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shawn Hawkins; 3 sisters, Jean Hawkins, Sharon Guess, and Debra Hawkins; and 2 brothers, Jim Hawkins, and Dwayne Hawkins, Jr.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 15, 2021 at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Larry D. Williams will be officiating. The service will be limited to 45 people, they will be asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Missionary Baptist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
