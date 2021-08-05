Flint Hills Community Health Center announced the cancellation of its stakeholders event that was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12.
This decision, they said, is disappointing, but necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Our mission has always been to provide personalized, convenient and affordable health care to everyone,” said Justin Ogleby, marketing manager at FHCHC. “Keeping people healthy is a main component of that mission, so we have decided to be cautious and cancel the event.”
The stakeholders event was part of National Health Center Week which takes place from Aug. 8 - 14. This is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades.
Other Health Center Week activities are not affected, including recognizing homeless and public housing on Monday, Aug. 9, agricultural workers on Aug. 10, and our patient appreciation day on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Flint Hills Community Health Center is a nonprofit organization that offers medical, dental and psychiatry services on a sliding-fee scale and serves residents with and without insurance. The health center works to promote the health and well-being of the entire community and provides community health services through a contract with Lyon County.
