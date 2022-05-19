An Amber Alert has been issued regarding a child abduction in Rose Hill Thursday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 5-year-old Brixton Sisk was taken from Rosehill Elementary School at 2:40 p.m. when a woman entered the school posing as a social worker.
31-year-old Danielle Banzet, who has been identified as Brixton's mother, gained access to Brixton and exited the school, entered a black Suburban with a paper 30-day tag, and departed the location. There was an unknown male driver operating the suspect vehicle and the abductor got into the front passenger seat.
Authorities said Banzet had her parental rights severed by the court. Actions taken by Banzet prior to the abduction, including threats of violence, indicate that Brixton is in imminent danger.
Brixton is 4-feet-tall and about 75 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at Rosehill Elementary School wearing gray sweatpants, green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket
Banzet is 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has dyed-blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long red/white dress with glasses and has long blonde hair.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 316-320-1294 if you have information about Brixton or Banzet.
A request for a Wireless Emergency Alert was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for: Butler, Sedgwick, Harvey, Sumner, Cowley, Greenwood, Elk, and Chase counties.
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Please visit http://www.ksamber.org for more information
More information: There was an unknown male driver operating the suspect vehicle and the abductor got into the front passenger seat.
