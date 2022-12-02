Bryan “Doc” Barr

Bryan faithfully entered into the arms of his Savior on November 29, 2022. He is survived by many family, friends and animals that adored him.
Bryan was raised in the Deep Creek area of Manhattan, Kansas. He graduated from KSU with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.
He devoted his life to serving God. Doc accomplished this by improving the health of all animals both great and small. He practiced out of Emporia Veterinary Hospital. However, anyone that knew him knows that he went everywhere at all hours.
He spent his retirement gathering cattle on quarter horses that he bred and raised.
His grandkids would like you to know that Grandpa grew the best corn and was always filled with love. Grandpa’s favorite color was red. Grandpa’s favorite things to eat were beef and pie.
A celebration of life will be held at Messiah Lutheran. Messiah Lutheran has always been an integral part of Bryan’s life. Bryan has requested that donations be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held at Messiah Lutheran, 1101 Neosho St., Emporia, KS 66801 on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 pm.
