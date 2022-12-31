Peggy Mast’s commentary from the weekend edition is disappointing. I wish this viewpoint were one frozen in amber, valorized by a few who remember “the good old days.” But this is not true. It’s all over the place. The goal of this commentary is not clear, but the thing about painting with this wide of a brush is that you can ignore nuance in favor of your argument. Readers wring their hands because they have seen one or two of these and oh no! We are well on our way to hell. Melodrama is much more entertaining than reason.
Fascism is the trouble. We continue to see what the further radicalization of the right has done/is doing. We are still cleaning up from Jan. 6. It is abhorrent that any individual today would seemingly praise or endorse the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC). It was an abuse of congressional power, a targeted attack on anyone who held views not in line with “what was American.” Those Americans who refused to speak and had their careers ruined are heroes. If you read this period of American history and see Eugene McCarthy as the hero, you are the problem. Communism was and remains the great bogeyman, an ad hominem attack in lieu of a meaningful domestic policy and levied in succession at anything progressive. I encourage Mast to update their political and cultural references if they are going to go after a hip new term like “woke.” I would call it our next great bogeyman, but if you look under the mask it’s the same old bogeyman the right has favored for a century now. Some Americans are eager to bring back HUAC, and Merry Christmas! The House Republicans in Congress might just have that present for you. Those Americans, however, should not be surprised to find coal in their stockings.
Jesse Lobbs
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.