Good Way Gardens and Lyon County History Center are partnering together for the inaugural Good Way Sunday at the Richard Howe House this week.
The event is set for 5 - 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at 315 E. Logan Ave.
Good Way Gardens is a land-based arts organization which aims to facilitate the arts in garden spaces. In their inaugural season, they are focusing on providing the community with “quality bedding plants that fit in with our climate” and the land-based art experience.
“We’re all about playing music in gardens,” Good Way Gardens said in a post to social media. “Sounds great, right?”
“We’re also passionate about native plants, our beneficial allies, and feeding the pollinators and other relatives in our tallgrass prairie ecosystem. We’re growing seedlings — in a good way — and we’ll be offering them to you at our events.”
“We’re all about remembering that we all belong to the earth, and the creativity in creation is the creativity in ourselves!”
The event has three components.
From 5 - 7 p.m. there will be a plant swap and garden market where visitors are asked to bring extras to share with the community.
From 5 - 8 p.m., a scavenger hunt to find selected prairie plants will be underway. Explore the 15-acre tall grass prairie at the Howe House, aided by a visual guide to help you get to know each plant.
Then from 7 - 8 p.m., Elexa Dawson will lead an open jam circle for acoustic instruments.
Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. Picnic coolers are welcomed, and your help in keeping the grounds trash-free is requested.
