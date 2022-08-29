Shirley Jo Krueger, 84, died
Thursday (August 25, 2022) at her
home in North Newton, KS.
She was born on May 12, 1938 in
Hartford, Kansas, the daughter of
John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman.
She married John William
Krueger, Jr. on June 19, 1954. With
John serving in the military, they
lived in several places. After he was
discharged from the service, they
moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s.
John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in
Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009.
Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki
of Central City, Neb., and Jason Krueger and wife Sara
of Nebraska City, Neb.; two daughters, Tamara Shaw and
husband John of Newton, KS, and Teresa Day and husband
Scott of Ozawkie, KS; one brother, Charles Freeman of
Clinton, MO; one sister, Barbara Boyd of Columbus, Ind.;
17 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband;
three sons, James, Fredrick, and Robert. She is also
preceded in death by her siblings, Kathryn Bass, Howard
Freeman, “Jay” Freeman, Ralph Freeman, Richard
Freeman, Donald Freeman, Dale Freeman, Maxine Herrin,
Patty Hutchinson, Betty Pruitt, and an infant brother,
Robert Freeman.
The casket will be open at the Broadway Colonial Funeral
Home on Monday (August 29th) between 1:00 P.M. and
8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between
6:00 and 7:30 P.M.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday
(August 30th) at the First Baptist Church in Newton.
Graveside services and interment will be at 2:00 P.M.,
Tuesday (Aug. 30th) at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in
Emporia, KS.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.
com. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral
Home, Newton, KS.
