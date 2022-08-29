Shirley Jo Krueger

Shirley Jo Krueger, 84, died

Thursday (August 25, 2022) at her

home in North Newton, KS.

She was born on May 12, 1938 in

Hartford, Kansas, the daughter of

John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman.

She married John William

Krueger, Jr. on June 19, 1954. With

John serving in the military, they

lived in several places. After he was

discharged from the service, they

moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s.

John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in

Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009.

Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki

of Central City, Neb., and Jason Krueger and wife Sara

of Nebraska City, Neb.; two daughters, Tamara Shaw and

husband John of Newton, KS, and Teresa Day and husband

Scott of Ozawkie, KS; one brother, Charles Freeman of

Clinton, MO; one sister, Barbara Boyd of Columbus, Ind.;

17 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband;

three sons, James, Fredrick, and Robert. She is also

preceded in death by her siblings, Kathryn Bass, Howard

Freeman, “Jay” Freeman, Ralph Freeman, Richard

Freeman, Donald Freeman, Dale Freeman, Maxine Herrin,

Patty Hutchinson, Betty Pruitt, and an infant brother,

Robert Freeman.

The casket will be open at the Broadway Colonial Funeral

Home on Monday (August 29th) between 1:00 P.M. and

8:00 P.M., where the family will receive friends between

6:00 and 7:30 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday

(August 30th) at the First Baptist Church in Newton.

Graveside services and interment will be at 2:00 P.M.,

Tuesday (Aug. 30th) at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in

Emporia, KS.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.

com. Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral

Home, Newton, KS.

