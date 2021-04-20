After an initial clamoring for appointments where the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far exceeded the sup ply, Lyon County has seen a drastic reversal in circumstances.
Last week, we reported that Lyon County Public Health and Lyon County Emergency Management officials were concerned about the possibility of losing out on vaccine allocations due to public disinterest in receiving the vaccine. With just 36% of our county’s adults at least partially vaccinated, and 27% of that number fully vaccinated, that’s troubling.
And, it means we are no where near reaching herd immunity.
According to Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern, more than 70% of the county population will need to be vaccinated in order to reach that point. She told The Gazette last week that while the 65 and up population was about 72% vaccinated, it was time to get other age groups motivated.
Before a variant strain runs rampant in the county.
“Fortunately for us, we really haven’t had those highly transmittable variants take hold of our community yet,” Millbern told The Gazette last week. “We’re still kind of waiting to see if that happens. We have them diagnosed throughout Kansas and we even have the B.1.1.7 variant here in Lyon County, so we know we have it here, but right now it’s not the main circulating virus strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”
There are valid reasons for some people not to receive vaccines, but for most of the population the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Vaccines save lives and if we want to get back to “normal” we need to do our part to make that happen.
You can find a vaccine provider online by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org or by calling your primary care provider. You can also call Lyon County Public Health at 620-208-3741 or schedule an appointment with Newman Regional Health by calling 620-343-6801.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
