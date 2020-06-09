Flint Hills Technical College Foundation has announced that its 18th annual benefit gala and auction will take place exclusively online and on live radio.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 31.
"The gala, typically a gathering of nearly 400 people, has been changed to this remote format due to COVID-19 in consideration to our community, volunteers and staff," according to a written release. "Live and silent auction items will still be available with live items being auctioned off in real-time."
The virtual format will allow participants to phone in or text their bids during the broadcast via KVOE or on FHTC Foundation's Facebook page — @fhtcfoundationalumni — and ValuNet channel 3.
Silent auction items will be available for bidding using a computer or mobile device beginning July 27 on https://FHTC2020.givesmart.com. No tickets are necessary, but those wishing to participate will need to register and add a credit card on the Givesmart auction website in order to bid on items.
"Proceeds from the auction go to support students and to enhance educational opportunities at FHTC," according to the FHTC Foundation.
For more information and to register, visit fhtc.edu/foundation, or call the FHTC Foundation at 341-1380.
