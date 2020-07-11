Native Emporian Todd Maddox stopped by The Emporia Gazette offices Thursday afternoon to discuss his campaign for Kansas House of Representatives District 60, a position which he believes could do more to accurately reflect the views of the average Lyon County resident.
Self-described as a “moderate Democrat,” he will be contending for the seat against incumbent Republican Representative Mark Schreiber.
A graduate of Wichita State University, Maddox works within the district for a healthcare software company in the areas of training and design development. He currently resides in Emporia with his spouse, a public-school teacher, and has spent much of his spare time collaborating and volunteering with organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Maddox believes many elected representatives at the local, state, and national levels have abandoned the best interests of their constituents, oftentimes voting for legislation that directly harms those that they are elected to represent.
“I am running to bring more representation back to the Kansas House of Representatives,” he said. “I will never be unduly influenced by lobbyists, big corporations or special interest groups. The only interests I care about are the ones within our community, as it should be.”
While representatives are typically older and in later stages of their careers, Maddox believes his stage in life will be beneficial to the state.
“I think what separates me from other candidates in the race is that I am a working professional, meaning I’m definitely in touch with what other working professionals are dealing with currently in our community,” Maddox said. “I think that being in touch through a variety of methods, whether it be face-to-face — safely, of course — or collaborating with people through social media like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram is absolutely key to understanding what people actually want to see get done through political means.”
Maddox has also worked in both tech and aviation fields for several years, obtaining his pilot’s license in the process. Primarily focused on communications, education, and training within those industries, he realizes the potential for major economic growth through the rising popularity of new STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — careers. If elected, Maddox plans to capitalize on this trend, not just in the 60th District, but across Kansas.
“My goal is to promote Kansas and the Lyon County area as a welcoming place to people and industries of all types,” Maddox said. “We need to be a place that embraces compromise, a place that isn’t just one-sided and a place where people continue to help out their neighbors and small businesses during times of downturn. I think we’ve all seen that since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Besides education, Maddox hopes to focus on providing affordable and effective healthcare for his constituents, a matter he believes is especially crucial given recent events and something that he would focus on “from day one.”
“There are so many issues when it comes to healthcare, from the fact that we need to expand Medicaid here in Kansas to the fact that we need ways of making sure [healthcare providers] are being more transparent on price. The same goes for the insurance industry in terms of how they issue policies.
“Really, it’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to figure out how to best induce change to make things more beneficial to the people here in Lyon County and across Kansas. It’s not going to be something that’s easy, but I’m definitely motivated and open to taking on the challenge if I’m elected.”
To find out more about Maddox’s campaign priorities, visit www.maddoxforkansas.com.
