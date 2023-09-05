Wayne Arthur Theel, 76, of Emporia, Kansas, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Sunflower Care Homes in Emporia. Wayne entered hospice in May of 2023 after a shocking anaplastic thyroid cancer diagnosis the month prior. Hand-in-Hand Hospice provided the support to help the family care for him at his Emporia home until he was transferred to Sunflower Care Homes at the end of August. Throughout the difficult journey, Wayne was a true role model for courageously facing a terminal illness, always maintaining his positive attitude.
Wayne was born February 7, 1947, in Wamego, Kansas, to Albert Eugene and Ella Alice (Mathies) Theel. Wayne attended McFarland Grade School, followed by St. John’s Lutheran Grade School in Alma, KS. He graduated from Alma High School in 1965 and went on to obtain a business administration degree from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas. Wayne enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard and was active for six years.
On November 8, 1969, Wayne married Elaine Bergman at St. Mary’s Church in St. Benedict, Kansas. Wayne and Elaine established roots in Emporia, where they spent almost 54 years of marriage together.
In his professional life, Wayne had a successful career and was proud of his accomplishments. He valued all the business connections he made. He started at IBP in Emporia on the construction and clean-up crew. He soon transitioned to the transportation division where he gained skills that would serve him throughout his career. As a determined entrepreneur, Wayne eventually built his own business, Kansas Continental Express (KCX). He nurtured this logistics & transportation business for 25 years before retiring fully in 2015.
Wayne enjoyed staying busy and had many interests. His idea of a great vacation was one where every minute was packed so he would not miss a single sight or experience. He loved his large family and treasured his friends. He was an amazing father and grandfather. His “kiddies” were always the center of his attention. He took every opportunity to share his love for Disney and the great outdoors with his family. Wayne enjoyed working outside planting trees and maintained a lovely homesite where he added over 100 trees to the landscape. Wayne was a hobbyist photographer. He loved to document smiles and beautiful scenery even before digital cameras became commonplace. He was an ice cream and dessert enthusiast; he made the best peppernuts and gingerbread at Christmas time.
As a faithful man, Wayne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Emporia, but routinely attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church as well. Wayne led the garden club at Sacred Heart and enjoyed sharing his talents with the community. He was a member of the Sertoma Club and diligently placed American Flags on U.S. holidays for more than 30 years. He was also a long-time member of the Transportation Intermediary Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Gerald Clark, Farrell Gravitt; and grandnephew: Tyler Trieb.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; four children: Jennifer (Jeff) Lowe of Kansas City, Jason Theel of Meriden, Megan (Jeff) Pribyl of Olathe, and Jessica (Tim) Tiegreen of Leawood; five grandchildren: Landon Pribyl, Avery Pribyl, Maxton Tiegreen, Liliana Tiegreen, and Isabella Tiegreen; a brother: Ken Theel (Janie) of Emporia, and four sisters: Evelyn Clark of Branson, Missouri, Lois Gravitt of Independence, Missouri, Ruth Blake (Henry) of Topeka, and Phyllis McDonald (Tim) of Saddlebrooke, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Theel will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia, Kansas, with Father Carter Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, where Lutheran Pastor Adam Reichart will assist. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 7-8 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with the family receiving friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations to: Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas, Lutheran Hour Ministries, or Hand in Hand Hospice. Memorial contributions can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com
