The 73rd Kiwanis Pancake Day took place Saturday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. For the second year in a row, the meal was served via drive-thru format in accordance with pandemic health and safety protocols.
Kiwanis Club of Emporia president Joan Kloppenberg said turnout was good.
“We’ve been busy,” she said at about the halfway point in serving. “At times the line of cars loops all the way out to the street.”
Both the outdoor kitchen and indoor packaging locations in the Cloverleaf Diner were hives of activity as club members and other volunteers prepared meals consisting of three pancakes, two links of Fanestil Meats Bacon Sausage and either white or chocolate milk.
The first customers arrived at 6:45 a.m. and the last meals were served at 1 p.m. About 30 remaining meals were donated to the firefighters at Emporia Fire Station No. 2.
All proceeds from Kiwanis Pancake Day are used for service projects, mainly those for children around the Lyon County area. The total amount raised was not available at press time and will be announced later this week.
“The money we raise today goes back to local programs,” Kloppenberg said. “Children are our first priority so we support many programs connected with children like Camp Alexander, Communities in Schools and the zoo. We’re also sponsoring some youth sports teams this summer.”
Kiwanis Club of Emporia also sponsors Builder’s Club for fifth graders at Sacred Heart School, Key Club at Olpe High School and Circle K at Emporia State University.
Several members of Key Club and Circle K volunteered on Sunday, including sophomore Mia Kingsley of Olpe. This is her second year as a Key Club member and her first year volunteering during Pancake Day.
“It’s been a good morning,” Kingsley said. “I like volunteering and helping out so Key Club is a good thing to get involved in.”
Kloppenberg was glad to have a large group working together in person again after last year’s Pancake Day was rescheduled and the crew cut back to the bare minimum. Even with faces covered by masks and face shields, being able to volunteer together felt good.
“One of the reasons my husband [Ron] and I joined Kiwanis Club is because we wanted to make new friends and have a bigger social circle, especially after the kids grew up,” she said. “We’ve met so many people through Kiwanis and it’s been tough this past year, only seeing them on Zoom.”
While fundraising for local programs and organizations is an important part of Kiwanis Club’s mission, hands-on volunteerism is another strong component. Now that members are receiving the vaccine and some restrictions are easing, work can resume on a few projects that had to be set aside during the pandemic. First on the agenda: painting several items club members built for the new children’s area at the zoo.
“We always have hands-on opportunities for members,” Kloppenberg said. “We like getting our hands dirty.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. Please like and follow Kiwanis Club of Emporia on Facebook.
