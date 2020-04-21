Newman Regional Health is joining other hospitals around the country in implementing new protocols for patients with respiratory issues, including switching over to the use of inhalers over nebulizer treatments.
The hospital is now asking patients who use an inhaler at home to bring their inhaler from home with them to the hospital and emergency room. It's a move that Donny Bellomy, director of cardiopulmonary for Newman Regional Health, said is a proactive measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are concerned," Bellomy said. "One of our concerns with the pandemic and the symptoms of COVID-19 being so variable — with some patients showing no symptoms at all — the use of an inhaler in the hospital is preferred over a nebulizer."
Nebulizers work by converting bronchodilator liquid medications, such as albuterol, into an aerosol form and then inhaled by the patient. These aerosolized treatments, however, are then suspended into the room and the virus could be spread through the microscopic droplets in the air. This puts other people at risk for contracting COVID-19 before it is known whether or not a patient has the virus. Using metered-dose inhalers in place of nebulizers mitigates this risk of spread.
The protocol is applied to all types of inhaler medications.
"Really, we would want the patients to bring all of the inhalers that they use at home so we can continue their home medication regimen here," Bellomy said. "It’s also a great opportunity for our respiratory therapists to make sure they are using their medications properly and getting the most benefit out of those inhalers."
Newman Regional Health Director of Pharmacy Ashley Edwards said the new protocols are causing a medication shortage.
"It’s been difficult for us to maintain an inventory on our shelf for inhalers, which is why we’ve been asking our patients to bring in their own medication," she said. "In a normal situation, if we were not in a pandemic, we normally would not allow the use of patient-owned medications. We have a lot of strict rules and guidelines that we must follow to make sure that medications are safe before they are administered in our facility, but during a time of a pandemic, we also need to make sure that we can provide the care that a patient needs while they are in the hospital. So, to reserve the stock that we have on the shelf of inhalers, we are asking our patients to bring in their inhalers from home."
Edwards said patient-provided inhalers will be checked by hospital staff to make sure the equipment is safe to use in the hospital, and prescriptions will need to be verified. At this time, inhalers are the only medications the hospital will allow patients to bring from home. All other medications will be supplied by the hospital pharmacy's supply medication as usual.
While the pharmacy has been able to keep its shelves stocked with the necessary inhalers and medications, Edwards said the goal is to keep a good stock on hand at the hospital for those patients who don't already have an inhaler at home.
"As of today, in our pharmacy we have been able to maintain the inventory that we need to manage patients," she said. "If we were to get a lot of patients coming in that are needing inhalers, our supply would become very, very short. That’s why we’re implementing this procedure — to reserve the inventory that we have for those patients. As an organization we have done lots of planning and implementation. I feel, as a facility, we are ready to provide care for patients who may have COVID-19. We meet regularly, multiple times a day, and are having these discussions on ensuring that we are able to provide optimal care for these patients."
