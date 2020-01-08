John Martin Scott, 72, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Centennial Medical Center in Frisco, Texas.
He was born January 15, 1947 in Newton, Kansas, the son of John Neill and Virginia Royston Scott. On February 21, 1968 he married Patricia Sue Larsen, she survives. He served his country in the United States Army, was active in the Masonic Lodge, and was Local Chairman of the United Transportation Union Lodge 412 from 1982 until 2006. He was also Vice Local Chairman from 1978 to 1982.
John grew up in Newton and also resided in Emporia and Kansas City before moving to Frisco, Texas in 2007, to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He retired in 2007 after working 40 years for the BNSF Railroad.
John is survived by his wife, Patty of Frisco, TX; son, John Patrick Scott; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and David Reinertsen, Frisco, TX; grandsons, Dylan, Parker, and Peyton Reinertsen, Frisco, TX. He is also survived by a host of friends.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m.Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. Visitation will be 5-9 Wednesday at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
