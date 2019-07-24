Downtown businesses will be keeping the lights on a little later than usual during Emporia Main Street’s July Moonlight Madness event Thursday evening.
From 6 - 11 p.m., more than 20 businesses will offer a variety of sales and promotions as part of the shopping event, as well as some new attractions on Eighth Avenue between Commercial and Merchant streets.
“We’ll have some different things that we haven’t done before,” Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said. “We’ll have some different family friendly games and music, and there will be some food trucks available there to help with the crowd.”
Woods said Moonlight Madness is a great way for local businesses to show appreciation for their customers while also introducing their services to out-of-town visitors.
“We’ll have a variety of different local businesses that have specials, drawings, entertainment, samples and different things that people can go through and shop the night away,” he said. “We will have different logos on doors of participating merchants.”
Woods said another exciting addition for this event is the weather.
“We’re lucky this year, because it looks like the weather is going to be gorgeous for that time period,” he said. “We decided 6 - 11 p.m. and, if people are still out shopping at 11 p.m., we’ll have some businesses that will probably remain open to accommodate. We’re excited for the weather and the response we are already getting for Thursday.”
Woods said he hopes to see a big crowd come out for the event, and invites people who have not been downtown recently to check out some new businesses that have popped up.
“There are some new businesses that have opened up over the past few weeks and we’re excited to see them participate,” he said. “I guarantee there will be some things that people haven’t seen before as part of this Moonlight Madness. We encourage everyone to make plans to come out, grab your friends, call your friends and family from out of town and make a night of it in downtown Emporia.”
A map for the event is available online at www.emporiamainstreet.com or on Main Street’s social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.