The Emporia City Commission will consider approving the purchase of 88 acres of land at 1503 E. Logan Ave. for industrial expansion during an action session scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal courtroom.
The topic drew some contention during last week’s study session, as some commissioners seemed uncertain about spending $1 million on more industrial land when the city already owns undeveloped industrial land.
The property, which is currently owned by Dan and Jan Smoots, was originally valued at $400,000. The purchase of the land was approved and recommended by the Regional Development Agency of East Central Kansas Board of Directors on Feb. 12, 2021, and requires approval by the City Commission.
The commission will also vote on whether to issue a Conditional Use Permit to the Emporia Rescue Mission for the new location of its men’s shelter at the old Girl Scouts building, located at 1236 E. 12th Ave.
A conditional use permit allows for specifically approved properties to be used for purposes other than what the area is zoned for. The Emporia Rescue Mission would need this permit in order to allow residents to stay overnight for an extended period of time.
The Commission will also:
Consider bids to purchase a new pickup truck for the engineering department.
Consider a request from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the exchange of federal funds under the Federal-Aid Fund Exchange Master Agreement.
Authorize Mayor Rob Gilligan to sign contracts for the sale of properties at 306 and 310 S. Congress Street.
Consider a request for the creation of the Whittier II Addition Subdivision Minor Plat.
Consider an agreement with American Ramp Co. for a concept design at Santa Fe Park.
Appoint city members to the Emporia/Lyon County Metro Area Committee.
Consider an ordinance amending City Code Sec. 16-266 in regard to face masks.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page.
