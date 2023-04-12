Wanda J. Davis of Emporia died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was 95.
Wanda was born on April 30, 2023, in Newton, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar Walter and Hazel Jacobson Bruington. She married Jack James Davis on February 15, 1947, in Florence. He died on December 27, 1977, in Arizona.
Surviving family members include daughters, Christine Davis of Kansas City, Kansas, Marilyn (Ed) Dalton, and Julia (Greg) Giger both of Emporia; grandsons, Jeremy Dalton, Jake Dalton, Adam Hines, Corey Giger and Kelley Giger; great-grandchildren, Owen Hines, Eden Hines, Asher Ethetton, Christopher Dalton, Andria Dalton, Travis Dalton, Nicole Dalton, Jack Dalton, and Davis Giger; brother, Terry Bruington of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her husband; sister, Donna Wahl; and brothers, Melvin and Rex Bruington.
Wanda enjoyed and had been active in Altrusa, First Christian Church, DWF-disciples women fellowship, Cora bell garden club, ESU faculty wives, Cooking Club, Craft club, Lifetime Girl Scout Member, Girl Scout Leader, Eastern Star. She was also a House Mother ESU Morris Hall as well as a homemaker.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Emporia with burial following at the Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
