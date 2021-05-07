Kenneth Henry Stahl, 89, died May 3, 2021, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS. He was born March 6, 1932, in Newton, KS, to Henry and Anna Marie Farber Stahl. Kenny was a life-long farmer and rancher. His hobbies were farming and ranch related and included running cattle and going to cattle sales. He loved being a cowboy and helping others with ranching needs. When he was older, he loved parking at the edge of the field to watch others work. Kenny was a member of Flint Hills Community Church and he loved being a greeter on Sundays. His faith was very important to him and he placed his trust in Christ as his Savior as a junior in high school. Kenny also enjoyed going to the Chase County Senior Center every day and the friendships he had there.
On December 29, 1960, he married Ruth Marian Bills in Friendswood, TX. They shared 54 years of marriage before she died on March 16, 2015.
Kenny is survived by: children, Carla Siemens and husband Russell of Berthoud, CO, Cathy Reimer and husband Stan of Wichita, KS, Heath Stahl and wife Melinda of Olathe, KS; and grandchildren, David Siemens, Miranda Siemens, Braden, Rebecca, Olivia, Philip Reimer, Emma, James and Kristen Stahl.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rod Stahl, Charlene Stahl; and daughter, Kim E. Stahl.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Flint Hills Community Church, with Pastor Dave Thomas officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in Homestead Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Flint Hills Community Church. Memorial donations may be made to Flint Hills Community Church, Chase County Senior Center or Homestead Cemetery, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
