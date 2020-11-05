Cheryl Jean (Ensminger) Protheroe, 69,

of Emporia, passed away peacefully on

Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stormont

Vail Hospital in Topeka.

She was born August 8, 1951 in Iola, the

daughter of George William Jr. and Mary

Carol (Remsberg) Ensminger. The family

lived in Iola, Fort Scott and Fredonia, and

she graduated from Fredonia High School

with the Class of 1969. She would go on to attend Kansas

State Teachers College.

She married Robert Glynn “Swede” Protheroe on May

20, 1972 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia.

He preceded her in death on July 20, 2017.

For 17 years, she worked at Columbia Savings & Loan.

She was co-owner with her husband of Moore Tool &

Supply Company. She spent the final 24 years of her career

working in the Office of Professional Education Services at

Emporia State University, where she delighted in helping

countless students begin their careers as teachers.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, husband and

a niece, Carrie Ensminger. She is survived by her sons,

Brian D. Protheroe of San Francisco, Stephen W. Protheroe

of Los Angeles and Marc E. Protheroe of Ottawa;

grandchildren, Alexus and Cora; sister, Linda Ensminger

of Fredonia; brother, John Ensminger of Emporia; nieces;

nephews; extended family and dear friends.

Per Cheryl’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service.

Cremation will take place. At a later date, the family would

like the opportunity to celebrate Cheryl’s life with family

and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the

Humane Society of the Flint Hills in care of Roberts-Blue-

Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

CHERYL JEAN (ENSMINGER) PROTHEROE

