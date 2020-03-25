Lyon County Public Health officials confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.
There is one more confirmed COVID-19 case in Lyon County and another patient who is presumed positive, according to Lyon County Public Health.
Wednesday’s announcement doubles the amount of cases in the county. Two confirmed cases were announced by Lyon County Public Health on Sunday evening. As of Tuesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment had announced 98 cases statewide. Those cases include three deaths — one in each Johnson, Wyandotte and Douglas counties.
Those who are known to have been in contact with those who have tested positive for the virus will be notified by Lyon County Public Health officials.
(2) comments
We can assume there persons have not been in any stores, is this correct
My guess is no based on another article in the Gazette and what Public Health stated at that time, and I question it since this the most likely mode of transmission is droplets which can surely be an issue in a store or other business. This is what was said, I have asked KDHE to weigh in on it, but have not heard from them, although one government agency rarely will correct another, so............
"Hively said a “thorough” investigation had been done and all people who had come into close contact with the individuals had been contacted. A close contact for exposure is someone who has sustained contact of less than 6-feet apart for more than 10 minutes. It would be unlikely to become infected by passing someone in the grocery store or gas station."
This is why a stay-at-home order doesn't make all that much sense when you can go out for essentials, etc. "Droplets" from coughing and sneezing.
