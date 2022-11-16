Sharon A. Umhotlz, 83, died November 12, 2022, at Morris County Hospital, Council Grove. She was born April 11, 1939, in Hays, to Wilfred and Alfaretta Truan. Sharon graduated from Fort Hays State with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Sharon married Charles Youngdahl and they had two children, Dori and Grant. Sharon and Chuck owned and operated the Dam Sandwich Shop at Kanopolis Lake before his passing. Sharon later married Doug Stedry. He preceded her in death. She later married William Umholtz. He preceded her in death.
Sharon was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority, McCollum Lunch Bunch, Eagles Club, Sweet Adelines and Chase County Chamber of Commerce. She loved working at the Chase County Historical Society and Museum in her retirement years. Sharon was passionate about spending time with her grandchildren, children and friends. She enjoyed music and art.
Sharon is survived by children, Dori Weber of Marquette, Grant Youngdahl and wife Karla of Wichita; grandchildren, Brynne Tavener and husband Drew, Christine Weber, Paige, Luke and Ava Youngdahl; and companion, Jim Baker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Charles Youngdahl, Doug Stedry and William Umholtz.
Cremation will take place. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Hays City Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Historical Society and Museum, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 200, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
