Just two days into the fall semester, Emporia Public Schools announced a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. It was the district’s first positive case of the novel coronavirus that had been diagnosed after the school year began.
I would be lying if I said the announcement had not brought some amount of concern about the almost inevitable domino effect we will begin to see — if this community continues to buck against social distancing and masks.
We are have already seen two new clusters develop within the last two weeks, adding to longstanding clusters related to long-term care and private industry. One at Emporia State University and another at a local bar.
Let’s do our best to make sure another cluster doesn’t develop in our local PreK-12 school buildings.
Some people have asked me why I’m so concerned, but when you have personally interviewed three families who have lost a father, a husband, a grandfather to COVID-19, it’s no longer a “what-if” scenario.
Since I did those interviews, more people have gotten sick. More people have died.
We have officially recorded 19 deaths in this community due to COVID-19. Another 15 death certificates were still pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment at press time.
Assuming that all 15 of those deaths are confirmed to be COVID-related, that’s 34 people that could have gone to your church. Thirty-four people that we could have run into at the grocery store. Thirty-four people who are being missed by our friends and our neighbors.
We can wear our masks — correctly — when we go out. We can encourage our friends and family to do the same.
We all have a stake in this. We’re all in this together.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
