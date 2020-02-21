Raymond Eugene Riley, 87, of Winchester, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka. Raymond was born July 21, 1932 at Atchison, the son of Paul Harlan and Hazel C. Nettleton Riley. He was a 1950 graduate of Winchester High School. He worked at Guaranty State (Merchants) Bank and the Kansas Chamber of Commerce both in Topeka, retiring in 1994 after 34 years of service at age 62. Raymond served as Director and Librarian of the Winchester Public Library and was instrumental in writing and receiving a grant and securing a donor for building of a new Library for Winchester. Raymond continued to work and volunteer at the Library for 23 years after his retirement. He was an active member of the Winchester United Methodist Church, serving as the church organist for 67 years. Having a passion for Genealogy, Raymond served as organizing President of the Jefferson County Genealogical Society and was a member and officer of the Jefferson County Historical Society. He served more than 10 years as a volunteer for the Find A Grave organization throughout Northeast Kansas. He organized Boy Scout Troop 192 in Winchester and served as troop leader 10 years. Raymond served on the Winchester Elementary School Board and then as a School Board member during organizing and consolidation of Jefferson County North Schools. Raymond was a devoted supporter of all Jefferson County North activities as well as many neighboring communities. He served as the official statistician for Winchester and Jefferson County North Schools sports teams, only missing 15 games in 69 years. He was honored with naming of the JCN football field as “Riley Field”. Raymond and his wife, Marie, received the JCN Spirit award in 2016 and he received the 2015 Basketball Coaches Association Service Award. He was an avid fan of baseball, and attended many professional games. At various stadiums, including the Kansas City Royals, St. Louis, New York and Chicago. He loved watching college Basketball, especially KU and professional football and the Kansas City Chiefs!
Raymond was most proud of his family. He married E. “Marie” Riley on June 14, 1952 at Winchester, she preceded him in death on March 18, 2018. He is survived by, one son, “Tom” (Lisa) Riley, Emporia; three daughters, Beverly “Bev” (Tom) Schuler, Meriden, Mary Ann (Greg) Noll, Winchester, Debra (Dave) Schuler, Winchester; one brother, Glen Riley, Meriden; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Lynn Riley; a son, Paul E. Riley; two brothers, Charles Riley and infant Baby Boy Riley.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Jefferson County North High School. Burial will be at the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery, Winchester. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Saturday at Winchester United Methodist Church. Memorials suggested to Winchester United Methodist Church, Jefferson County Genealogical Society or to Jefferson County North Baseball fund in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
