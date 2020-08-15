The 17th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition concluded Friday as members of local law enforcement won their second championship in a row over members of the Emporia Fire Department.
Despite being considered a competition, members of local law enforcement and fire departments didn’t let their attitudes stray far from friendly. For Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jacob Welsh, the event offered not only a chance to better familiarize with community members, but also showed the selflessness present in the Emporia area.
“The event wasn’t about us,” he said. “We just helped bring the blood drive to light to hopefully get as many people to come in and donate as we could, and they definitely played their part. What I’ve seen has been awesome so far, and it really makes you proud of everyone in the community … We were here until 9 o’clock the first night even though they technically stopped taking donations at 6. Without the community, this doesn’t happen and doesn’t make the impact that we know it can. So, I just want to let everyone know I appreciate them for doing what they could to help out with everything else going on. It’s a different sort of time for everyone, so it’s important that we all keep supporting each other.”
While things looked a bit different this year with the presence of masks, temperature checks and several other social distancing and sanitation protocols due to COVID-19, organizers said the virus actually served to draw donors in a roundabout way.
“It’s been a phenomenal turnout so far,” said Red Cross Central Plains Blood Services Region Account Manager Susan Faler during a Friday morning interview. “Right now, the big calling card has kind of been the COVID antibody testing, and everybody I’ve talked to has been really curious about that.”
According to the American Red Cross website, an antibody test screens for antibodies in an individual’s blood which are formed when fighting an infection like COVID-19. An antibody test assesses whether a person’s immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present. Officially authorized by the FDA, the Red Cross’s COVID-19 antibody test can indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed noticeable symptoms.
“Some people may be shocked when they get their tests back because they may not have displayed any symptoms or caught it from someone that appeared healthy themselves,” Faler said. “On the other hand, it’s something that’s also nice to know because a person that has recovered from COVID-19 and has those antibodies present can go in and donate plasma, which is really wonderful for the people suffering from the virus right now. It’s also something that helps in the research of the virus.”
Moving forward, Faler said continued community support at area blood drives would be especially needed during this time. For those looking to take part in antibody testing, she recommends a quick registration as the service may only be offered through mid-October.
“Of course, right now we are having fewer blood drives just because different businesses, schools and other organizations have had a harder time organizing them,” Faler said. “We’re having to try to find additional blood drives that we can host whenever possible. The good thing is that a lot of people are coming out to donate right now, so we hope to see that continue. There will always be a need, though.”
To find blood drives in the local area, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. More information on COVID-19 antibody testing can be found at www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/covid-19-antibody-testing.html.
