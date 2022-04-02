Randall “Randy” Lynn Burris, 63, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Newman Regional Health in Emporia.
Randy was born November 13, 1958 in Hoisington, Kansas the son of Ed and Edelgard (Twardy) Burris. Randy started R&L Electric on June 1, 1984 and was still running his company at the time of his death. He attended Church of the Harvest in Olathe, Kansas and enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, horseback riding, traveling, storytelling with friends and family, and he was a craftsman and truly enjoyed making things.
Randy is survived by Kim Taggart of the home; father, Ed Burris of Kingsland, Texas; daughters, Jessica Burris and partner Charles of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Phoebe Janssen of Overland Park, Kansas, Faith Burris of Shawnee, Kansas; and sisters, Monika Maguire of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sabina Burris Strawn of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Pamela Burris Phillips of Sand Springs, and Shelly Burris Kelly of Cedar Park, Texas.
Cremation is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Life Church in Emporia. Pastor David Frech of the Church of the Harvest in Olathe will be officiating.
Family requests no flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Eisenhower State Park to be designated toward the equestrian trails and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
