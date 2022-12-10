Reviewed by Terri Summey
“Lucy Checks In” by Dee Ernst. St. Martin’s, 2022. 978-1250844583. $16.99.
Just shy of the age of fifty and needing a do-over, Lucia Gianetti is headed to France to begin her next big adventure. Dedicating her entire career to the hospitality industry, Lucy had worked at many hotels finally attaining a position as the hotel manager at a prestigious NYC hotel, The Fielding, where she was responsible for making it the talk of New York City. All her dreams seemed to be coming true, including a romantic relationship with the owner of the hotel, and then abruptly her life as shattered when the owner of the hotel disappeared taking with him millions of dollars, including Lucy’s pension. As the manager of the hotel, and love interest of the owner, much of the blame was focused on Lucy and her life and career was ruined.
After two years of hiding in her parent’s home, Lucy receives what she views as a way out, an offer to manage and rebuild a centuries-old hotel in Rennes, France. With the idealistic vision of a luxurious and quaint French country estate in her mind, Lucy is shocked when she arrives at the run-down hotel that she is expected to bring back to life, the Hotel Paradis. Family owned for centuries, the current owner, Claudine, expects Lucy to not only lead the efforts to refurbish the hotel but to get her hands dirty and do some of the hard work turning a neglected hotel into a travel destination. When she took the job, Lucy expected to manage a quaint hotel, direct a full staff of employees, rebuild her life and reputation, and most importantly, not get too close to anyone. The latter shouldn’t be too hard when her “friends” turned their backs on her when disaster struck, except for Julie, her best friend. When she arrives at the hotel, she quickly meets the long-term renters living in the stables and Bing, the curmudgeon and artist who resides in the attic of the hotel. After being told that they will help her with the renovations and as Lucy begins to get to know them, she begins to recognize that Claudine has gathered these “stray” individuals around her, building a family of sorts. Distanced from her own family who seemed to disapprove of her career and life choices, Lucy begins to think that she may be in over her head. However, with Claudine’s belief in her as the person for the job and a chance to prove herself, Lucy digs in and works to get the job accomplished. Will she be successful in not only rebuilding and transforming The Hotel Paradis, but also in transforming herself and rebuilding her life? How will that work when she doubts her own judgement and runs from any type of friendship or relationship with these new “neighbors?”
If you are looking for a fun and quick read, “Lucy Checks In” may be the book for a you. As a romantic comedy, Ernst’s book is a feel-good novel that focuses on rebuilding your career, your life, and your family after everything is lost. This book may make you laugh and cry, but it will grab your attention until the very end. Will Lucy find herself and a home to call her own surrounded by people that she loves? As a writer of romances for “women of a certain age and … attitude,” you can find out more information about Ernst and her work on her website, https://www.deeernst.com. You can also check out the Apple podcast, Behind the Book with Tess & Karen where author Dee Ernst believes it’s never too late.
