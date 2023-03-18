My name is Venus Maloney, and I realize that the bill for medical marijuana is being held up in the Kansas State Committee. I have major concerns over this current issue. You see over the last two years I have been in a battle for my health. I live in constant pain. I have seen multiple specialists over these issues and yet they are unresolved as to the source. Let me get into the thick of my medical issues. In 2019 I had gastric bypass surgery, according to my bariatric specialist, the average weight lost by someone at my size at the time is on average one hundred pounds. I am now sitting at a two hundred pound weight loss, but a lot of that weight loss did not come from that surgery. The reason I even bring this up is that gastric bypass surgery has certain limitations, and some of those limitations come with the type of medications I can no longer take. These medications include any kind of NSAID otherwise known as anti-inflammatories. Taking this type of medication will literally kill a person who has had a gastric bypass, and takes them. Since the gastric bypass I have had my right kidney come close to shutting down, because the arteries that surround that kidney started having inflammation, to the point that it almost killed that kidney. My right kidney has suffered damage because of this inflammation and has now shrunk to one third its normal size, my left kidney has taken some of the inflammation as well. On top of that I have what is known as a non H-Pylori ulcer right next to my diaphragm, this causes gas to build up where the food will not go any further than my esophagus.
Medical marijuana is and will be my saving grace. As medically verified THC has both anti-inflammatory properties and has medicinal properties that make it easier for people such as myself to eat. I feel like these legislations are putting me in danger. It is either use weed illegally, and possibly be imprisoned, or die. ... I am limited, please help?
Venus Maloney
Emporia
(2) comments
As someone in the industry, I'd like to point out that the only differences between "medical" and "recreational" cannabis is how much tax gets added, and the quantity per package. Both "medical" and "recreational" cannabis are grown from the same plants, with a few exceptions of high cbd cultivars.
Imagine having "medical alcohol" where sales are limited to only sick people... or even calling it "recreational alcohol" for people who have a drink after work... the whole thing is silly. I understand that calling it a "medical" law is one way for Kansas to get its foot in the door that Republicans are holding shut, but in the end it will be used by all who want to use it anyways. Might as well collect those tax dollars and put them to good use.
Thank you for your story. There are thousands of Kansans' who would benefit from access to Medical cannabis for many conditions. Rather than help you, Kansas Republican legislators are failing in their duty to make good policy for Kansans. The FACT that we are only 2 states in the nation to deny this medicine to it's citizens is an indictment of Kansas Republicans. A solution is to vote Democrat. They are good people who represent you and not Big Pharma or Koch. It's the only way we're going to keep Republicans from continuing to embarrass us. They work for the people! In Our House!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.