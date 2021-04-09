Rosemary Brown Wells passed away at her home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the age of 91. She was born to Delver and Neva Brown on May 20, 1929.
She is survived by her daughters, Nita Dewey of Athens, TN, Rita Lunsford (John) of Wichita, KS, Patricia Schrader of Emporia, KS; and son, Craig Fankhauser (Robin) of Independence, KS; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at Altoona, KS Cemetery at a later date.
