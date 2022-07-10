A Hartford teenager is recovering from an accidental gunshot, Lyon County Sheriff's deputies said Sunday morning.
According to a written release, Lyon County deputies were notified by Burlington police of the incident which occured in the 1400 block of Road M, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey had been accidentally shot in the leg with a small-caliber handgun. He was treated and released from Coffey County Hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies discovered that McComsey was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down the embankment to go fishing when he was startled by a "dangerous animal" and fell, trying to distance himself from the animal.
McComsey's weapon discharged in the course of the fall, striking him in the lower left leg.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reminded all individuals carrying or using firewarms to use safe practices and be mindful of their surroundings.
