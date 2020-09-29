The Council Grove Cross Country teams took on a new course over the weekend at Crawford Farms, hosted by Burlington and Osage City.
“It was a new experience for all of us, heading to a brand new meet hosted by Burlington and Osage City on a farm outside of Reading,” said Coach Joshua Gant. “New course, some new competition and another chance to run a race. What started as a nice morning for the girls race ended being hot & windy by the time we finished up.”
Gant said the Braves turned in some “good performances on a tough course.”
Chase Buchman had a PR with a 25-minute race, and Kodi Downes won another race, besting Seth Jarvis of Burlington in his most comfortable win so far.
Jarvis was still pressuring Downes late in the race and still looking strong at the 4,000-meter mark, Gant said. “Downes pulled away to win comfortably in the last 1,000. In the girls’ race Jordyn Picolet ran another great race finishing 5th in a fast race.
“Our kids weren’t really pleased with their times, but this was a new course and the weather was a factor, certainly in the boys races,” Gant said. “And the fact that we have kids not satisfied with their time or effort speaks to how much they are invested in this season and how they have set some hard to reach goals. They have represented CGHS great so far this season and will continue to do so this week at our invitational.”
