Gayla Sue Tucker, 69, of Waverly, Kansas, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Stormont-Vail in Topeka, surrounded by her family.
Gayla was born August 15, 1950, in Emporia, the daughter of Mary Hammonds. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1968.
Gayla married Garry Tucker on December 1, 1968, in Emporia. After their marriage, Gayla attended Beauty School in Wichita, and worked as a hairstylist in Emporia. The couple had three daughters, Laura, Kelly, and Kathy. The family moved to Waverly in 1980, where Gayla worked at Carol’s Beauty Salon, and was a CNA at Sunset Manor for many years until her health caused her to retire.
Gayla loved to play bingo and listen to music by Elvis Presley. She was a caring person with a big heart, and loved her family and friends. She always said that her grandkids were the light of her life.
Gayla was preceded in death by her mother, Mary, and a brother, Bill Bean.
She leaves her husband of over 50 years, Garry; her daughters, Laura Burd (Chris), Madison, Kelly Goza (Aaron), Emporia, and Kathy Gomez, Waverly; grandchildren, Chase Botkin, Madison, Ebony Gomez and Eric Gomez, Ottawa, Kayden Gomez, Waverly, Dakota Goza and Austin Goza, Emporia, Dallas Goza, Waverly, Trent Burd, Goodwill, OK, Kylie Ramirez (Marcus), Charleston, SC; great-grandchildren, Caeser and Ella Mae Ramirez; sister, Shirley Metcalfe (David), Hartford; brothers, Todd Hammonds (Kendra), Hutchinson, Rodger Raue, Emporia, and Mike Carrier, Lansing; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation has been chosen. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
