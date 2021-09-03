Nancy Corbett

Nancy passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 from complications caused by Covid.
She was born in Topeka on June 28, 1965, the daughter of Robert M. and Mary Louise Corbett. Born with Down Syndrome, she was her family’s special and eternal child, and throughout her life was fortunate to be surrounded by good people dedicated to her care and well-being.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Robert P. Corbett of Emporia, KS, and David W. Corbett of Lake Havasu City, AZ.
The family wants to thank the many people and organizations that cared for Nancy over the years, and helped her become a capable and happy woman. They include Lakemary School in Paola, KS, and TARC (Topeka Association for Retarded Citizens). SLI (Sheltered Living) gave Nancy the home she needed to thrive for many years. Also, the late Doris Uhl of Wakarusa, KS who provided senior care for Nancy’s father, and later served as Nancy’s loving guardian. The late Carol Moriarty of Auburn, KS was Nancy’s guardian for many years, and Carol’s wonderful family, who took Nancy into their home and hearts. A most heartfelt thank you to Nancy’s current guardian, Elizabeth Toyne, and family, of Topeka. Nancy’s final years were richer thanks to Liz. Her family knew the way into Nancy’s heart included a need for routine outings for ice cream.
The heroes who work at St. Francis Hospital who were with Nancy in her final days have earned our gratitude, and we thank them for their honesty and compassion.
Graveside services will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00 am in the Whispering Pines Section.
In lieu of flowers, please support in Nancy’s memory the organizations that provide invaluable services to the special needs citizens of the community: Lakemary School, (donations@lakemary.org), TARC (tarcinc.org), SLI (slitopeka.org).
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.