The Emporia City Commission discussed updates to its Rural Housing Incentive District policy for a third time on Wednesday, focusing mostly on mitigating risk to the city.
Special projects coordinator Jim Witt took the commission through the proposed changes to the policy with the intention to vote on adopting the policy during next week’s action session.
Commissioner Jon Geitz supports the policy but expressed concern regarding how to protect the city’s investment in infrastructure in the event that a developers’ project failed.
“The taxpayers are the ones with the most at risk and the least to gain and the developer and the homeowners have the most to gain and the least to risk,” he said.
He pointed out that the land costs -- which the developer pays -- are “a fraction of” the infrastructure costs -- which the city pays. Therefore, he proposed that language be included in the policy that states that the city and the developer will be reimbursed proportionally with the RHID funds.
Mayor Rob Gilligan said that in Dodge City’s policy, the city would collect three years’ worth of RHID funds to service its debts before it reimbursed the developers.
The other commissioners agreed that this would help protect the city and Witt said he would talk to officials from Dodge City about how they had incorporated that language into their policies.
While some reservations about worst-case scenarios still persisted, the commissioners generally agreed that taking risks was inherent to the job of running a city.
“That’s the risk of the city,” Gilligan said. “Everything we do is always a risk to our revenue streams.”
Witt said that everything that could be done to limit risk would be done. However, the critical demand for housing required some risk to be undertaken in order to be properly addressed.
“We’re going to protect ourselves to the Nth degree, but there could be a situation where we will have an issue,” he said.
The commission also generally agreed to include language in the policy that allowed for the city to provide grant assistance to RHID property buyers for down payments and closing costs. The grant money would come from outside sources and the grant provider would provide the eligibility requirements for potential recipients.
Witt will update the plan as discussed during the study session and present it to the commission for adoption on April 21.
