Calvin Coolidge Renfro (JR) of Emporia, Kansas passed on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Colmery-Oneal Administration Medical Center in Topeka. He was 76.
Calvin is survived by his daughter, Kimle Kangiser (Matthew) and son, Thomas Renfro; siblings, Cheryl Ann Chalfant, Bill Renfro (Sherry), Cindy Kearns (Bob), Margann Renfro, Eloise Harris (Randy), Robert Renfro (Ethel), Leeroy Renfro (Shelley).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin C Renfro, Gladys Anderson, stepfather, Jimmy Anderson, and stepmother, Marjorie Renfro; brothers, Carl Wayne, Terry Eugene; and sister, Velva Valdez.
Calvin served two terms in the Army, with tours in both Germany and Vietnam. While in service he got numerous honors including, silver star, Bronze, and Purple heart. After Vietnam he traveled coast to coast, in air, on foot and wheels. He landed in Priest River, ID, and opened a tattoo shop for a brief time. He loved reading anything and everything.
Calvin did not want a big funeral service. Later there will be a memorial service for him.
Calvin will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.