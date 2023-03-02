The Lyon County Commission approved new cameras for sheriff’s deputies and a new door for the LCAT bus barn at its meeting Thursday morning.
According to Lyon County Area Transportation Director Shane Brunner, the current door to the LCAT bus barn has seen heavy damage throughout the years. Brunner said the original plan was to replace panels on the door, but in the past few months, said it became evident that the door would need to be replaced entirely.
Commissioner approved a quote from C. Allen For your Doors for a replacement garage door in the amount of $9,415.50. The county will cover 20% of the cost, with the State of Kansas reimbursing approximately 80%.
Commissioners also approved a new purchase price for patrol vehicle cameras from Motorola Solutions for a total of $8,705, as well as five terabyte servers for the cameras for a total of $18,330. Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office said that the purchase includes both vehicle and body cameras for deputies.
Additionally, commissioners approved all emulsion bids for Road and Bridge’s 2023 projects. Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said by pre-approved the bids, the county can get the emulsified asphalt for sealing projects from any vendor as it is needed.
Woods also presented the commission with a quote from Terracon, a company out of Topeka, to perform the necessary inspection and testing for the new Road and Bridge facilities for an estimated $29,677. Commissioners approved the quote as presented.
Lyon County Public Relations Manager Vici Smith presented commissioners with the external and internal social media policies. Smith said that the policies will regulate what employees can and cannot do on social media, especially relating to government sites, as well as limit what the public can and can’t say on the sites. If a post violates guidelines, such as profane speech or inciting violence, it will be removed.
Commissioners also passed a proclamation in recognition of AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Volunteers in Lyon County. Assistant County Counselor Mike Halleran read the proclamation into the record, naming March 12-18 “AmeriCorps Week” in Lyon County.
According to Patricia Nelson, past chair of the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, volunteers for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) dedicated almost 7,000 hours of service in Lyon County.
