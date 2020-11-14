As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Lyon County and around the state, questions regarding the daily testing capacity and process have started to flow in to The Emporia Gazette. We reached out to Public Health Officer Renee Hively with Lyon County Public Health, Newman Regional Health Chief Quality Officer Cathy Pimple and NRH Infection Preventionist Ester Knobloch for insight on the current testing process in the county.
Lyon County Public Health
How many tests per day is the health department averaging?
Renee Hively: We are averaging about 50 tests per day. We have reduced our testing lane since the National Guard pulled out at the beginning of November, but I would say though we are testing more in a shortened time of testing than we were 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. prior to that.
Does the health department provide testing to asymptomatic individuals?
Renee Hively: The people who are coming in to get testing, I would say the majority — I’d say 98% — are coming in because they are sick. A lot of the close contact testing that we are trying to do, people are just refusing. People don’t want to be tested if they’re not sick.
Is the 50 tests per day near the limits of the health department’s daily testing capacity?
Renee Hively: It is. We have lots of testing [in the community.] If they can’t get in here, they have testing at Newman Regional Health. They would need a doctor’s order to get tested at Newman. We try to get them in as quick as we can.
Are patients experiencing any wait times if they call requesting testing at this time?
Renee Hively: We try to get them in as quick as we can. If we can’t get them in the same day, we will get them in the next day. We are double or triple booking those times slots now as it is to try to get as many people in as we can.
Newman Regional Health
How many tests per day is the hospital averaging?
Cathy Pimple: I’ll speak specifically to the drive-thru, so previously we were seeing between 25 and 30 through the drive-thru, and this week we’re seeing 60 to 70 through the drive-thru. Our outpatient drive-thru testing has more than doubled recently.
Does the hospital provide testing to asymptomatic individuals?
Ester Knobloch: Asymptomatic individuals that have had close contact exposure with someone who is a known positive are welcome to be tested. Ideally, they would be tested between days five and day seven post-exposure, and they would just need to reach out to their physician and let them know of their exposure.
Then they would calculate out the number of days post-exposure and they would come through the drive-thru to do that test. Here at the hospital, we’ve been doing asymptomatic close contact for quite a while, and yes, there have definitely been individuals that have reached out to their doctor and their doctor has ordered a test and we have detected some pre-symptomatic individuals through that type of testing.
Does the hospital have a daily testing capacity?
Cathy Pimple: Right now with our drive-thru, we could facilitate 120 collections without changing the current hours of operation. Then of course, the second largest volume of collection site for us occurs in Express Care, and we’ve certainly seen an increase in volume this past week in Express Care related to COVID as well. Overall in those two outpatient settings, Express Care and drive-thru testing, we can provide 170 tests a day, Monday - Friday, without changing current hours of operation. This week we have added additional staff to both locations. If the volume increases beyond our current capacity we will make the necessary changes to meet the testing needs of the community.
Ester Knobloch: [On Tuesday] we did 100 tests overall, between Express Care and the drive-thru, so while we’ve been seeing 60 to 70 in the drive-thru, we’ve been seen an additional 30 to 40 tests collected in Express Care. So right now, at about 100, we could flex to 170 without changing anything, and then we’ve got plans to adjust if we need to.
Are patients experiencing any wait times if they call requesting testing at this time?
Ester Knobloch: We are working very diligently to get testing done within that day, if possible, so any orders that come in in the morning, up until noon, we work to get swabbed that afternoon. Anything that comes in after lunch would get in the next morning. So it’s a same day to next day wait time for testing through the drive-thru, and then of course, if people walk in to Express Care, they are going to do the collection same day.
As a hospital, what do you see as some of the biggest concerns facing health care right now?
Cathy Pimple: At this point, one of the biggest concerns across the state of Kansas is hospital bed availability. We are experiencing delays in transfers due to fewer beds available in our tertiary hospitals in Wichita, Topeka, and Kansas City. ... We have seen an increase in our census. The increase combined with staff being out due to illness has required many of our clinical staff to work extra shifts and longer hours.
