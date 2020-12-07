The Grinch's heart grew three sizes, Sunday afternoon, during the Emporia Police Department Benefit Association's Christmas Toy Drive at the B&B Theatres at the Flinthills Mall.
The annual drive benefits local foster children through both TFI Family Services and St. Francis Ministries. EPDBA members dressed up as the Grinch, Santa Claus and an elf, greeting children and families as they arrived for a showing of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch."
A gift donation for the toy drive earned free entry into the movie.
EPDBA President and EPD Investigator Gabe Withington said the group had made as many adjustments as possible to accommodate for COVID-19, knowing that turnout would be lower this year. They hoped the drop off would attract more attention.
"That's actually exactly what happened," he said. "The drop off was amazing and it made up for everything. I'd say this year is really close to what we brought in last year. It's amazing."
Withington said the EPDBA's toy drive is an important event because it benefits local children. With so much being canceled this year due to COVID, they wanted to make sure to be able to keep the event going.
"We've been talking about this for months and we wanted to make sure we could keep it going because we wanted to make sure the kids could get their Christmas gifts," he said.
Charlotta Trujillo, reintegration family support worker with St. Francis Ministries, said the toy drive brought a lot of joy to local foster children.
"I think it brings some joy, just puts a smile on their face," she said. "There's something about getting presents, it just puts a smile on your face."
Staci Trujillo, intake and parent support worker with St. Francis Ministries, said the organization services around 170 Lyon County children. Apart from the donations received from the EPDBA toy drive, they also received monetary donations from Cargill and Wright CPA to help further assist with holidays for families in their care.
"Cargill gave $2,500 and Wright CPA gave $2,400," Staci Trujillo said, adding that the funds can be used for children who recently returned home to their biological families so they can have a holiday dinner along with gifts for the whole family. "We help out basically everyone."
Withington thanked everyone who donated to the drive, for helping make it another successful year.
"Everything came together and we got really close to where we wanted for the kids this year," he said. "Just want to thank everyone for coming out and helping us. It really is big for the children in the community."
Charlotta Trujillo said there is always a need for foster parents in the Lyon County community, as St. Francis Ministries strives to keep children local.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent, visit www.fostercare-ks.org or call 866-999-1599.
