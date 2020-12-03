Avery Evins is hoping for just one thing to help her celebrate a very special birthday this year.
Lots and lots of birthday cards.
Avery, who lives in Emporia with her parents Laura and Josh Evins, will turn 13 on Dec. 11. Laura said her daughter suffered from a hemorrhage on her brain at birth which led to the development of hydrocephalus and the need for a shunt. Avery underwent brain surgery at just 2 months old. Afterward, Avery was diagnosed with a chromosomal syndrome called 2p Trisomy 10q Monosomy, Autism Spectrum Disorder and scoliosis.
Laura said her daughter had "never really cared about her birthday." She didn't care about Christmas or presents.
“She never wants presents, and birthday parties are overwhelming so we thought, 'What if we put it on Facebook and have everybody send her birthday cards?'" Laura told The Emporia Gazette in 2019.
So, several years ago, the Evinses kicked off a card shower they called "Avery's Birthday Card Adventure" and used social media to invite friends and family to send cards to Avery for her birthday. The goal, Laura said, was to help Avery understand how special birthdays really are.
Last year, Avery received 498 birthday cards from all over the world.
Each year, as the event has gotten bigger, Avery has gotten more engaged. The family has come up with different themes to organize the cards received, such as dividing cards by how many contain animals or unicorns or people, how many are handmade, and so on.
"She is really excited about her birthday this year," Laura said. "We are working on doing 13 Random Acts of Kindness together for her birthday. We have done two so far and will finish 13 throughout her birthday month."
With her birthday so close to Christmas, Avery has also developed a fondness for Santa Claus and the family has a life-sized Christmas Mickey and Minnie Mouse on their front porch this year.
This year's theme is tracking cards from boys vs. girls, comparing which group sends her the most cards.
"This girl loves math and comparing," Laura said.
Over the years, Avery has overcome a number of significant communication and motor ability challenges. Avery is nonverbal, and communicates using an app on her iPad. Last year, she graduated from physical therapy and can walk and navigate stairs independently.
Six years ago, Avery was matched with her service dog, a black lab named Dodie who follows her everywhere. Dodie has helped her to be more confident and connect with her peers more in school. Now a seventh grader at Olpe Junior High School, Avery has made many new friendships in junior high.
"Ave is also becoming more independent in her life with chores around the house [like] feeding the dogs, doing laundry, picking up her stuff," Laura said.
And, like a lot of tweens, Avery is experimenting with her personal style.
"She has become very stylish and enjoys getting her hair done and dressing in cute clothes," Laura said.
Some of Avery's favorite things are raspberry Sprite drinks from Sonic Drive-In, chocolate milkshakes from McDonald's, snuggling with Dodie, the Kansas City Chiefs, trains and going to school.
"She enjoys her new school and loves pep assemblies," Laura said.
And, of course, she loves birthday cards.
Anyone wishing to send Avery a card this year can send mail to Avery Evins, 21 Locust Lane, Emporia, KS, 66801.
Search for “Avery’s Birthday Card Adventure” on Facebook to stay up-to-date on how many cards she receives this year.
