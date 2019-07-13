Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 8:57 a.m.
Warrant arrest, 500 Mechanic St., 10:54 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 2:15 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 800 Watson St., 2:54 p.m.
Traffic, no driver’s license/driving while suspended, 500 West St., 6:39 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 900 Industrial Rd., 3:16 a.m.
Investigative case, 200 Neosho St., 6:19 a.m.
Sheriff
Welfare check, time and location redacted
Dangerous/vicious animal, 2200 Road 105, Hartford, 7:07 p.m.
Traffic hazard, Road 220 and Burlingame Rd., 9:26 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, 12:41 a.m.
Non-Injury accident, 1800 Road G, 5:47 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft, shoplifting, 2100 W. Sixth Ave., 3:50 p.m.
Courts
William G. Thurman, 3409 S. Knight Ave., Wichita, Speeding, suspended driver’s license, July 12
Dwain A. Coleman, 1624 S.E. Osage, Ottawa, Stop sign, suspended driver’s license, July 11
Homer E. Mooneyham, 216 S. Congress, DV battery, July 10
Colby T. Nelson, 546 Sunnyslope, DV battery, July 10
Marcus Moya, 10 S. Mechanic St., No driver’s license, July 10
Betty J. Lee, 15 Merchant St., Inattentive driving, July 9
Joyce Coria, 711 Logan Ave., Vicious animal, July 9
Virginia Nava, 311 State St., Dog at large, nuisance animal, July 8
Daha Evans, 1127 Emporia Ave., Wichita, Theft, no driver’s license, July 8
Lily Ensminger, 1761 Road B2, Criminal trespass, interference with LEO, possession drug paraphernalia, minor in consumption, July 8
Celeste M. Gonzales, 806 Cottonwood St., Stop sign, July 8
Karla J. Abundiz-Correa, 1302 East St., Theft under $25, July 8
Edgar M. Miranda, 404 Elm St., DUI, minor in consumption, July 6
Ismael Hernandez, 7801 W. Nantucket St., Wichita, Suspended driver’s license, July 5
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
