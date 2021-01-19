The Lady Hornets outscored Northwest Missouri by 14 points in the fourth quarter to post a 58-51 win, Tuesday night, in Maryville, Missouri.
Emporia State outscored the Bearcats 18-4 in the final 10 minutes for the victory.
In a low scoring game the teams were tied at 5-5 with 6:41 left in the first quarter when both teams went over three and a half minutes without scoring. Molly Hartnett broke the drought with a put back at the 3:04 mark to give Northwest Missouri a 7-5 lead. Karsen Schultz hit a three-pointer with 1:15 left to give the Lady Hornets a 12-10 lead that would last to the end of the period.
Ehlaina Hartman hit a three-pointer to give Emporia State a 15-12 lead 1:05 into the second quarter before NWMSU scored the next four points to take a 16-15 lead with 7:40 left in the half. The teams traded scores until Jaelyn Haggard gave the Bearcats a 22-19 lead with 4:16 remaining. Daley Handy scored inside with 2:21 left to put the Lady Hornets up 26-25 before the Bearcats scored the final four points to take a 29-26 lead to the break.
Northwest Missouri called a timeout after Hartman scored a minute into the third quarter to pull Emporia State within 29-28. The Bearcats then went on an 11-3 run to take a 40-31 lead with 3:51 left on a pair of Kylie Coleman free throws. The lead reached ten points at 45-35 with 2:31 left and Northwest still led 47-40 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hornets Karsen Schultz and Bearcats Jillian Fleming traded baskets early in the fourth to give NWMSU a 49-42 lead with 7:40 left. Fredricka Sheats then went on a personal 9-0 run to put the Lady Hornets up 51-49. She started the run with a put back, then hit two free throws following another offensive rebound. She had a steal and converted it with another layup at the 5:19 mark to pull Emporia State within a point and then gave them the lead on a three-pointer with 4:39 left.
Fleming scored inside to stop the run with 3:20 left to tie the game at 51. Neither team scored again until Tre'Zure Jobe got a steal and ended up scoring with 1:09 left to put the Lady Hornets up for good. Jobe would then hit a three-pointer with less than five seconds left on the shot clock to put Emporia State up by two scores with 17.5 seconds left. She hit two free throws with 7.1 seconds left for the final score.
Jobe led all scorers with 25 points and was joined in double figures by Karsen Schultz and Ehlaina Hartman with ten points each. Sheats finished with nine points, all in a 2:42 span at the start of the fourth quarter. Daley Handy pulled nine boards to lead the Lady Hornets.
Emporia State is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in White Auditorium for a make up game with Central Oklahoma.
