Helen M. Briggs, 90, Topeka, and
formerly of Olpe, Kansas, passed away
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at McCrite
Plaza in Topeka, Kansas.
The family will receive friends at the
St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas
on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00
A.M. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30
with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00
A.M. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph
Catholic Cemetery, Olpe.
Memorials have been established with
Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Olpe), the
American Cancer Society, or Midland
Hospice Care (Topeka) with contributions
sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia,
Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family
online through the funeral home website;
HELEN M. BRIGGS
