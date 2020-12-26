Helen M. Briggs, 90, Topeka, and

formerly of Olpe, Kansas, passed away

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at McCrite

Plaza in Topeka, Kansas.

The family will receive friends at the

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas

on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00

A.M. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30

with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00

A.M. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph

Catholic Cemetery, Olpe.

Memorials have been established with

Saint Joseph Catholic Church (Olpe), the

American Cancer Society, or Midland

Hospice Care (Topeka) with contributions

sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia,

Kansas 66801.

Condolences may be sent to the family

online through the funeral home website;

www.robertsblue.com.

HELEN M. BRIGGS

