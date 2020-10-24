Emporia State University Theatre presents Euripides’ “Medea,” in a new version by Ben Power, as its fall 2020 show. Two free performances will be presented on the steps of ESU’s Memorial Union at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31 with an alternate performance scheduled for Nov. 1, in case of inclement weather. The production runs 90 minutes.
A classic Greek tragedy, “Medea” tells the story of Medea, a former princess, and her ex-husband, Jason, who has abandoned Medea and their two sons to marry King Kreon’s daughter. Afraid of Medea’s future interference, Kreon banishes her and her children; however, not before giving Medea the opening she needs to enact her revenge. A perfect story for the Halloween weekend.
Students from this area in the production are:
Dayne Sabatos of Burlington, Kansas, is Assistant to the Costume Designer
Ashley Cervantes of Emporia, Kansas, is a Stage Hand
Zoe Dyer of Emporia, Kansas, is on Set Construction Crew
Eddie Lee of Emporia, Kansas, plays Jason
Chris Lohkamp of Emporia, Kansas, plays Kreon
Zulema Renteria of Emporia, Kansas, plays Chorus One
Allie Thomas of Emporia, Kansas, plays Ensemble
Lucas Coble of Olpe, Kansas, is a House Manager
Luke Johnson of Waverly, Kansas, is a Stage Hand
The production team includes Dennis Turney (Director), Chris Lohkamp (Technical Director/Vocal Reinforcement), Nancy Pontius (Environmental and Scenic Design) and Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager/Costume Designer).
Performance times are at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. All performances are presented on the steps on the south side of the ESU Memorial Union. This is a free event. Seating is limited and socially distanced. Face masks are required of all in attendance.
