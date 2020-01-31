The Emporia High Lady Spartans basketball team found itself outsized and outgunned on offense throughout Friday evening’s contest with the undefeated Wichita Heights Falcons, falling in the Glacier’s Edge Tournament semifinals by a score of 69-35.
The Falcons’ length made itself apparent early as Emporia High found seemingly every 50-50 ball and offensive rebound chance go the other way. Combined with 11 first half turnovers, an inability to find consistent offense — with the exception of Mya Tovar who finished the first 16 minutes with 8 points on perfect 4-4 shooting — saw the Spartans trailing by double digits at half, 35-19.
“Their length in the passing lanes made a major difference for them tonight,” EHS Head Basketball Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “They have a much bigger margin of error than we do because they’re so athletic and fast. I really can’t do much else but compliment their ability and all the kids they have sitting on that bench and on the floor.”
Wichita Heights sophomore Zyanna Walker seemed unstoppable at times in the opening periods, contributing 18 points by the halftime whistle. When not getting easy layup chances in transition or shooting open shots after an offensive rebound, Walker made matters even more dire on offense for EHS, finding a way to disrupt the majority of inside passes and contest any quality looks from the field along with her teammates.
After cutting the Falcons’ advantage to 11 at the 6:15 mark in the third quarter and forcing a quick timeout, any hopes of an EHS comeback evaporated as first half turnover struggles returned. A 13-0 run from Wichita Heights — aided by eight points off steals — put the Falcons up 50-26 with just over 2 minutes remaining in the third, allowing the Falcons to coast during the final eight minutes of the contest after gaining a 30-point cushion.
“That’s a heck of a team,” Dorsey said. “They were able to get out and run, and when we’re chasing, we’re not as fast. They got way too many layups on us. We shot well too — I think about 52 percent from the field — but when they’re getting those kinds of looks every trip down the floor, it’s obviously difficult to get back in the game.”
The Lady Spartans (5-5) will look to rebound against Great Bend in Saturday’s third place game at EHS. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m.
EHS- 8 11 12 4 —35
WHHS- 16 19 24 10 — 69
EHS- Gilpin (15), Tovar (11), Baker (5), Thomas (2), Chapman (1), Garcia (1)
WHHS- Walker (27), Randlay (16), Jameson (14), Stanley (8), Bell (2), Conley (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.