Lindsay DeLaLuz and Jaylene Vasquez were crowned as this year’s Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow Cinco de Mayo royalty during the 2022 Cinco de Mayo festival May 7.
DeLaLuz was crowned queen and Vasquez was crowned princess.
The crowning ceremony was part of the seventh annual festival to celebrate the culture with the community.
Candidates sell tickets for a chance to win prizes and the one who sells the most is declared winner. Proceeds of ticket sales go toward the HOTT scholarship program, in which those who meet HOTT requirements of Emporia High School graduating seniors will be awarded.
HOTT also sells pinned fried taco plates, pop and water during the Cinco de Mayo festival, with proceeds going toward the group’s community work.
Cinco de Mayo queens also earn a scholarship to the college or university of their choice when they are seniors.
