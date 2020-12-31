No. 4 - Dec. 26, 2020
Emporia Place residents were hoping for some special mail this holiday season and boy, did the community deliver.
Emporia Main Street put out the call to community members in November for a pandemic pen pal program and, at the time, they hoped it would be well received. Main Street Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says the response has been more than they ever anticipated.
“We have had a big response,” Buchholz said. “It has been such a big response, it’s amazing.”
When the program began, Emporia Main Street had partnered with residents at Emporia Place to match residents with community pen pals. All of the residents were matched quickly as letters and care packages began to roll in. Because of the overwhelming response, Sunflower Care Homes was able to join the program, matching their residents with pen pals as well.
“We are still receiving mail weekly for both places,” Buchholz said. “They are still receiving mail themselves, that has been sent directly to the homes.”
The response has posed an unexpected problem, too much mail.
“Because of the overwhelming response sometimes the residents can’t always respond to everyone,” Buchholz said. “We hope people know even if they can’t respond they enjoy getting those letters and knowing people are thinking of them.”
Buchholz says the program has been supported by a wide variety of businesses, groups and individuals. Some school classes have taken on pen pals, including a couple of elementary and middle school classes. Families have committed to the pen pal program and businesses have contributed notes and gifts for care packages.
Buchholz says anyone interested in participating in the program is still welcome to send notes or letters. She also encourages additional facilities to reach out to Emporia Main Street if they would like to participate in the program and get their residents matched with pen pals. She says the process to enroll in the program is very simple and she can work with them to get the mailing information and pictures prepared to go on the Main Street website.
“It has been a fun program,” Buchholz said. “I’m glad that we did it. It is a good way to give back to people and to spread some cheer.”
To enroll in the program call Buchholz at Emporia Main Street, 340-6430. For more information about residents seeking pen pals and their mailing addresses visit https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/emporia-place-pen-pal-program.
